Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon opens up about new perimenopausal symptom

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool born actress Hayley Tamaddon has opened up on social media about her new found “perimenopausal symptom”.
L: Hayley Tamaddon pictured in her latest Instagram story. R: Hayley five years ago at the "Eaten By Lions" UK premiere.L: Hayley Tamaddon pictured in her latest Instagram story. R: Hayley five years ago at the "Eaten By Lions" UK premiere.
L: Hayley Tamaddon pictured in her latest Instagram story. R: Hayley five years ago at the "Eaten By Lions" UK premiere. | various

Former Emmerdale star, Hayley, 47, took to her Instagram story this week to share a health update with her 98k followers.

The mum of one shared a video of herself sitting on a sofa whilst wearing a hoodie and cap with overlay text that read “#nobuttcheeks”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The video starts with Hayley taking a big inhale of breah before staring sternly at the camera and saying “My new perimenopausal symptom is red cheeks.”

The former Norbreck Primary and Montgomery High pupil then shakes her head side by side with a grimace on her face as she continues: “Red cheeks just out of nowhere.”

In a comical fashion, Hayley then added: “Hot! Red! Cheeks! And not the ones down below. The ones on my face!”

What is the perimenopause?

Perimenopause is when a person has symptoms of menopause but their periods have not stopped.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It ends when you reach menopause and this is when you have not had a period for 12 months.

Menopause and perimenopause can cause symptoms like anxiety, mood swings, brain fog, hot flushes and irregular periods.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Advice on the menipause and perimenopause is available from many free resources.

This includes the NHS website and charities such as The Menopause Charity.

Related topics:BlackpoolMenopauseEmmerdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice