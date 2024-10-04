Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon opens up about new perimenopausal symptom
Former Emmerdale star, Hayley, 47, took to her Instagram story this week to share a health update with her 98k followers.
The mum of one shared a video of herself sitting on a sofa whilst wearing a hoodie and cap with overlay text that read “#nobuttcheeks”.
The video starts with Hayley taking a big inhale of breah before staring sternly at the camera and saying “My new perimenopausal symptom is red cheeks.”
The former Norbreck Primary and Montgomery High pupil then shakes her head side by side with a grimace on her face as she continues: “Red cheeks just out of nowhere.”
In a comical fashion, Hayley then added: “Hot! Red! Cheeks! And not the ones down below. The ones on my face!”
What is the perimenopause?
Perimenopause is when a person has symptoms of menopause but their periods have not stopped.
It ends when you reach menopause and this is when you have not had a period for 12 months.
Menopause and perimenopause can cause symptoms like anxiety, mood swings, brain fog, hot flushes and irregular periods.
Advice on the menipause and perimenopause is available from many free resources.
This includes the NHS website and charities such as The Menopause Charity.
