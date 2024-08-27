Blackpool actor David Thewlis' new show with Jeff Goldbloom premieres this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new show starring the Lancashire actor David Thewlis is premiering on Netflix this week and below is everything you need to know.

Blackpool born David Thewlis, who is perhaps best known for playing Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter series of films, is set to star in a new Netflix show called ‘Kaos’ premiering later this week.

The former Highfield High School pupil, who is a 61-year-old father of one as well as Hollywood star, most recently played Fagan in the Disney + show 'The Artful Dodger' but in his latest show he is set to play another iconic chracter of an evenmore villanous nature.

What is Kaos about?

Kaos is a dark comedy drama which follows the trials and tribulations of the Greek gods as well as the mere mortals on Earth.

A synopsis for the show, written by Netflix, reads: “Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere. “Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera, Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

“On Earth people are aching for change, however Poseidon, God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes (and Horses) is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The well-being of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are beginning to realise this…

“These mortals – Riddy, Orpheus, Caneus, and Ari – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.”

David Thewlis pictured in the upcoming Netflix show 'Kaos'. Credit: JUSTIN DOWNING/NETFLIX | JUSTIN DOWNING/NETFLIX

When does it premiere?

Kaos premieres on Netflix this Thursday, August 29 at 8am UK time.

Who does David play?

The Blackpool actor will play Zeus’ brother Hades who is also the god of the dead and king of the Underworld.

Who else is in it?

Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldblum, 71, leads the cast, playing Zeus whilst 63-year-old English actress Janet McTeer plays Hera, the queen of the gods.

The rest of the cast includes:

Rakie Ayola (Grace, Noughts and Crosses) as Persephone

Cliff Curtis (True Spirit, Avatar: The Way of the Water, Fear the Walking Dead) as Poseidon

Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, Sherwood, John Adams) as Prometheus

Billie Piper (Doctor Who, Collateral, I Hate Suzie) as Cassandra

Suzy Eddie Izzard (Dress to Kill, Ocean’s Trilogy, Six Minutes to Midnight) as Lachy/Lachesis

Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer, Station Eleven) as Dionysus

Aurora Perrineau (When They See Us, Westworld) as Riddy

Killian Scott (The Commuter, Dublin Murders, Secret Invasion) as Orpheus

Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself) as Caeneus

Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, The Decameron, Better) as Ari

Debi Mazar (Younger, Civil Wars, L.A. Law) as Medusa

