The highlights were revealed to an audience of hoteliers and other tourism businesses at the new £30m Conference & Exhibition Centre in the historic Winter Gardens .

Included in the programme were updates regarding new attractions, such as the world’s first Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse on the Golden Mile; new businesses like a Marco Pierre White restaurant within a new Holiday Inn; and new events, for instance a royal celebration on Sunday, May 7 to mark the King’s Coronation, featuring a heritage tram parade and a Big Lunch outdoor picnic with live entertainment on the Tower Festival Headland.