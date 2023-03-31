News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool activities and events: 13 pictures from the Blackpool Season launch event at the Winter Gardens

The Blackpool tourism season has officially launched, here are 13 pictures from the exciting event.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:41 BST

VisitBlackpool and resort partners have today (Friday, March 31) unveiled a multi-million pounds programme of marketing, events and new attractions to celebrate the start of a new tourism season.

The highlights were revealed to an audience of hoteliers and other tourism businesses at the new £30m Conference & Exhibition Centre in the historic Winter Gardens.

Included in the programme were updates regarding new attractions, such as the world’s first Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse on the Golden Mile; new businesses like a Marco Pierre White restaurant within a new Holiday Inn; and new events, for instance a royal celebration on Sunday, May 7 to mark the King’s Coronation, featuring a heritage tram parade and a Big Lunch outdoor picnic with live entertainment on the Tower Festival Headland.

Our photographer headed down to capture the scenes from the launch event, take a look below:

Alfie Potton from SeaLife

1. Blackpool Season Launch

Alfie Potton from SeaLife Photo: Daniel Martino

Karl Henderson and Georgia Toomey from the Hole in Wand.

2. Blackpool Season Launch

Karl Henderson and Georgia Toomey from the Hole in Wand. Photo: Daniel Martino

Linzi Warburton and Janet Atkins from Trinity Hospice and Brian House.

3. Blackpool Season Launch

Linzi Warburton and Janet Atkins from Trinity Hospice and Brian House. Photo: Daniel Martino

Martyn Green from The Blackpool Tower Dungeon.

4. Blackpool Season Launch

Martyn Green from The Blackpool Tower Dungeon. Photo: Daniel Martino

