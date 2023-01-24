Swimming lengths, that is, as the team – called Brian House Hospice Heroes – is taking part in the Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon, which returns on Sunday, January 29 after three-years and is raising money for Brian House along with the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Half of the money raised through the event will be donated to Brian House and used to buy specialist sensory equipment for children and young people who are living with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions with the other half to the Bone Cancer Research Trust, inspired by Lytham teenager Phoebe Daniel, who had successful treatment for bone cancer and will also be taking part in the Swimarathon.

Phoebe, 15, has put together a team of school friends from St Bede’s, Lytham called the Aqua Girls and Phoebe’s mum Gemma said: “She is really looking forward to it and has been putting in lots of practice.”

The last Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon was staged in 2020.

Along with the hundreds of others swimmers taking part in the event at St Annes YMCA Pool, the teams of nine, including a non-swimming captain, will have an hour to swim in relay to achieve as many lengths as possible.

Trinity’s medical director, Dr Gill Au, said: “We’re all so excited to be working together in such a different way to help raise vital funds for our children’s hospice.

“It’s lovely that we have some really varied roles coming together for this swimming challenge, including clinical, fundraising, governance and kitchen staff. And we’re all raring to go to raise as much as we can for our children and young people’s service.”

The Brian House Hospice Heroes are reading to get in the swim for the hospice.

The Brian House Hospice Heroes are also doing their own fundraising to further boost funds for their charity.

Fundraising Assistant Lucy Worthington, who also forms part of Brian House Hospice Heroes, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the Lytham St Annes Lions have chosen to support Brian House, along with the Bone Cancer Research Trust, through this event.

“Every penny raised for our charity means so much to us. Play can be challenging for the children who need our care. Not all toys are appropriate for our children, many of whom have very complex health needs; some aren’t able to pick up small pieces, others can’t see clearly.

“That’s why sensory equipment means so much to us here at Brian House. It gives our children the chance to experience play through new sounds, bright lights and touch sensations.

Lytham teenager Phoebe Daniel, whose successful battle against bone cancer inspired the choice of the Bone Cancer Research Trust as a joint beneficiary of the event and who has put together a participating team called Aqua Girls.

“It gives them the opportunity to play and have fun, as all children should.”

Joining Dr Au and Lucy in the Brian House Hospice Heroes are IPU Senior Nurse Nicola Potter and her son Ryan with friend Emily Lowe, Quality and Governance Lead Jo Nicholls and her daughter Amelia, Head Chef Ian Benville and Database and Donor Care Manager Vicki Costigan.

Joe Woods, organiser of the Beaverbrooks The Jeweller-sponsored event for Lytham St Annes Lions, said that more than 40 teams are already signed up to take part but there is still capacity for more.

”Everybody is raring to go again after the three year break for the pandemic and it should be a great day,” he said.

Phoebe Daniel's swimming team Aqua Girls.