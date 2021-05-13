Bispham schoolchildren go red in memory of Liverpool FC fan Jordan

Bispham Endowed will hold its own memorial to Jordan Banks, pictured, on May 21

In a tribute edition of Bispham Endowed's bulletin report, the school office announced its plans to honour nine-year-old Jordan, who was struck by lightning while playing football on Tuesday night, by wearing the colours of Liverpool FC, which he supported.

A spokesman for the school said: "This week the Blackpool community was shocked and devastated by the tragic death of nine-year-old Jordan Banks. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Our Bispham family would also like to send their love and support to Stanley Primary School, where Jordan was a pupil.

"Our children have understandably asked many questions and have voiced their upset and worries about what happened to Jordan. We will support our children in alleviating any worries or fears this has caused them and reassure them at this difficult time.

"We have had many requests from parents and carers about school raising money in memory of Jordan and we want to show our love and support by holding a sports and leisure day here at school on Friday, May 21.

"All funds raised will be donated to support Jordan’s grassroots football team, Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club's Under 9s. On this day, we ask that the children come into school, either wearing a football kit or any alternative leisure wear, such as shorts and t-shirt or a tracksuit. Alternatively, the children may want to come to school wearing something red, which represents the red of Jordan’s favourite football team, Liverpool FC.