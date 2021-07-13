Bispham roundabout Euro 2020 England flag represented 'everyone coming together,' says Blackpool Mayor

Blackpool Council said yesterday it was investigating the extent of the cost and damage of a roundabout in Kincraig Road, Bispham, after a member of the public painted it red to resemble an England flag.

A video circulating on social media showed a member of the public painting the roundabout with red paint as England faced Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Blackpool Council said the act was "selfish, reckless and unsafe," and that investigations were underway to determine how much the paint would cost to remove.

An England flag was painted onto Kincraig Road's mini roundabout on the evening of the England v Italy Euro 2020 final. Pic: Dan Martino/JPI Media

But resort mayor Coun Amy Cross said she was supportive of the reasons behind why someone would paint the roundabout - however, did not advocate for standing in the road to do it.

Coun Cross said: "If it had been [painted] straight, I'd be campaigning to leave it there.

"I'd have probably said look, it's a silly thing to do to stand in the middle of the road and paint it yourself - however, it was part of the country coming together and being united over something positive.

"That was actually very nice, but maybe don't do it while putting yourself at risk of other drivers. It wasn't a wise thing to do in terms of putting yourself in harm's way.

"But I understand the spirit in which it was done. The country actually at the moment probably needs something to unite behind, and I entirely support that."

Blackpool council said it "will take time and money to restore the roundabout to its original condition," which could be "put to better use for the community and local residents."