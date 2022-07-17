The big event, officially called Bispham and Norbreck Gala, took place on Bispham's Whiteholme Playing Fields on Saturday.
The colourful parade, which former queens attended, started at All Saints Road at noon, ready for the procession to set off at 1pm.
Brooke Cremona, 10, was crowned Bispham and Norbreck Gala Queen.
1. Bispham and Norbreck Gala
Former queen Pamela Collinge who was crowned with the title 67 years ago
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Bispham and Norbreck Gala
Some of the people who took part in the gala
Photo: Neil Cross
3. Bispham and Norbreck Gala
Enjoying the festivities
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Bispham and Norbreck Gala
There was a large turnout for the gala
Photo: Neil Cross