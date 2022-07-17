Bispham Gala returns after two year absence

Bispham Gala returned this weekend after missing the last two years – and this time the event celebrated its 125th anniversary.

By Emma Downey
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 10:46 am
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 10:46 am

The big event, officially called Bispham and Norbreck Gala, took place on Bispham's Whiteholme Playing Fields on Saturday.

The colourful parade, which former queens attended, started at All Saints Road at noon, ready for the procession to set off at 1pm.

Brooke Cremona, 10, was crowned Bispham and Norbreck Gala Queen.

Bispham
