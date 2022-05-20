The big event, which missed the last years because of the Covid pandemic, takes place on Bispham's Whiteholme Playing Fields on Saturday July 16.

It will include the colourful parade of floats and fancy dress walkers and the crowing of this year’s gala queen, in addition to a funfair on the Friday and Saturday.

Bispham Gala back in 2019. This year's event on July 16 will celebrate the gala's 125th anniversary

Paul Lomas has taken over as gala chairman and is organising the event with the help of fellow committee members .

He said: “It’s great to have the gala back after missing out because of Covid, and this year it will be extra special because it’s our 125th anniversary.

"We would love past queens to get in touch and attend this year’s gala queen crowning event.

"Having them help us celebrate this milestone would be great.

"The Bispham Gala is the biggest community event we have and we’re hoping for a really good turn-out this year.”

Organisers want as many organisations or youth groups to take part in the parade, whether it’s a float or simply walking along in their football kits, uniforms or fancy dress.

Paul added: “We are also looking for help from the community on the day for marshalls to help with the road closures during the procession, and anyone who wants to take an active part in organising the gala.”