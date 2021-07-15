Bispham Gala cancelled - but hopes to be back 'with a twist' next year

The gala, which takes places every summer on Bispham Gala field in All Saints Road, has been cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic.

It was hoped after being cancelled in 2020 it could be revived this coming Saturday, but gala committee chairman Paul Lomas said uncertainty around Covid restrictions meant it had to be put off for a second year.

In 2019 it was revealed the gala, which has been entertaining resort families for over 100 years, faced an uncertain future due to dwindling numbers and the threat of an ‘impossible’ set-up fee.

Christine Bradshaw, pageant mistress who has been on the gala committee for nearly 50 years, said numbers had fallen in recent years, and that Blackpool Council intended to introduce charges for using the Gala field adding up to £4,700.

But Mr Lomas confirmed plans were afoot to continue the event, which first began in 1893, next year.

He said: "We cancelled a few months ago but we've still had some people asking when it will be going ahead. We hoped we could have done it this year, but we need a procession to be able to put the other things on, like the fair.