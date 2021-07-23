Bispham family's thanks after campaign helps terminally ill dad get to Grand Prix

Nina and Andrew Garwood at Silverstone

After a fundraising campaign raised more than £7,000, Andrew Garwood was able to travel down to Northampton last weekend with his wife and children and watch Lewis Hamilton win the race.

Andrew, 49, of Highcroft Avenue, Bispham has been been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has been told he has just months to live.

Dad-of-two Andrew has always loved watching F1 racing on television but never seen a live event before and had always wanted to go.

So wife Nina, also 49, started a GoFundMe campaign as she said the cost of taking the whole family on the trip would be too much and she set a target of £5,000.

Thanks to Gazette readers and a generous donation of £5,000 by businessman Peter Swann, who owned the Palace nightclub where the couple first met, they were able to make the trip.

It has been a tough time for the family and Andrew remains seriously ill, but Nina posted on Facebook: "Hi all, Well what a weekend at Formula 1.

"We actually felt like we were in Ibiza with the glorious weather we had.

"Andrew actually got to see the momentous occasion of Hamilton winning poll at Silverstone.

"This is something we will never forget as a family and that is down to you all, not forgetting Peter who made this all come true.

" We cannot thank you enough for making Andrew's dream come true."

The couple travelled down with their two children, 30 year old Rachael and Jason, 27. on the special holiday to see the F1.

Businessman Peter, who is also chairman of Scunthorpe United FC, said: “I was just happy I could help.

“I do support the charity Cancer Research and many other charities and this time it was nice to help someone directly rather than just the charities as a whole.”

The couple first met at the Palace as 17 year olds and next year is their 30th wedding anniversary, a poignant milestone given Andrew’s health.