Bispham couple's 20-mile dementia fundraiser walk may include their 14-month-old daughter joining them on their backs

Kyle Booth, 25, and fiancé Hannah Shaw, 26, set up the challenge to walk the Fylde coast at the end of the month to raise funds for Dementia UK.

The couple, who live off Warbreck Hill Road, may have to do the walk with their daughter Grace because they may not have a babysitter to hand, with lots of family and friends joining them on the fundraiser.

All funds raised from the walk will go to help those who suffer from dementia, which has impacted Kyle's family as well as some of the other walkers in the group.

Kyle Booth, Hannah Shaw and 14-month-old Grace

Kyle, a data analyst, said: “I wanted to do this to raise awareness of this horrific disease. Not just for the people who suffer from it daily, but also the families who have to watch their loved ones slowly fade away. Until you’ve experienced someone so close to you forgetting your name or even who you are, you won’t realise just how heart breaking this disease is.”

Hannah, a customer experience coordinator at Slater and Gordon in Blackpool, said: “It seems that most people have been affected by dementia. Kyle lost his paternal grandfather to the disease in 2019 and when his maternal grandfather was diagnosed earlier this year he wanted to do something to raise awareness of the disease.

“He wanted to do something to push our limits and justify us asking for money from people. However, I have a dodgy ankle and we possibly won’t have a babysitter for our daughter so we might end up doing the trek with our daughter in a pram or on our backs."

"Supporting Kyle with this is the least I could do though as he helped me through some very difficult days in pregnancy. I suffered with Hyperemesis gravidarum and could barely make it off the couch some days.”

The group are hoping to raise £500 and have already received funds of £360.

Hannah added: “We walked two miles around the block yesterday to try and get our daughter to sleep, does that count as training?

“We will hopefully be able to get out on some more walks before the big day though. Family and friends will be completing it with us as well. One of the participants is an RAF reserve. To make the walk even more of a challenge he will be doing it with his heavy kit bag as well. I may well have the same weight on my back, just in the form of a 14 month old child."