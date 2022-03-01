That is how Jordan North summed up his feelings on day two of his mammoth London to Burnley rowing challenge.

The Burnley born Radio 1 DJ set off in high spirits this morning from Northampton, where passers-by handed out biscuits to keep his spirits up. But he has admitted the challenge has been a lot harder than he expected as he completed 20 miles in day one. He is due to arrive later today in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Rowing Home with Jordan North – which is raising money for Red Nose Day – will be filmed for a special documentary due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Tuesday 15th March at 8.30pm in the run up to Red Nose Day, which returns on Friday, March 18th.

Jordan North on day two of his 100 mile rowing challenge for Comic Relief

The row will see Jordan take on the country’s canals between London and Burnley.

Jordan spent eight hours yesterday rowing up Grand Union Canal, heading backwards from Little Venice in London and today faced a further 24 miles in the elements, with wind and rain making to all that more difficult to get to the next finish line.

Speaking today, Jordan said: “I wasn’t expecting it to be easy by any stretch of the imagination but I didn’t expect day one to be as tough as it was. My hands have now blistered over and my lower back is also quite sore.

"I don’t want to whinge as it is only the start of the second day, but I really thought it would be Wednesday or Thursday when the pain and struggles hit me.

Jordan admits his back was hurting at midday on day one of the rowing challenge

"But that happened midday yesterday!”

The challenge is to raise money for Comic Relief to help people in the UK and around the world live free from poverty, violence and discrimination, and support people with their mental health. Despite a wet start in Northampton, Jordan remained positive as passers-by handed out biscuits to keep his spirits up.

Almost halfway through today’s row, Jordan said: “I’m 11 miles down and have 13 more to go today though. I’m feeling good and I’ve had plenty to eat so I’m ready to get back out there on the water and – hopefully – make it to Burnley by Friday.”

As Jordan nears the halfway point of his Red Nose Day challenge Rowing Home with Jordan North, support continues to flood in.

Friend and fellow Burnley FC fan, BBC Radio 5 Live presenter, Tony Livesey, said: “In today’s world it’s vital that those in need receive all the help they can, and Comic Relief is at the forefront of this effort.

“Without doubt, Jordan’s challenge is tough and difficult, but so are the lives of those he will be helping. Hopefully radio listeners and those watching on TV will appreciate that and help out generously.

“Jordan is hardly one of life’s athletes. Last time I saw him he needed both hands to lift a pint of Guinness, so I’m hugely proud he’s taken on this challenge. Being from Burnley he’ll succeed 100% - but might whinge about his blisters for the next six months.”

Jordan’s challenge will be broadcast live this week on BBC Radio 1 (28th Feb – 4th March), including canal side broadcasts of Going Home with Vick and Jordan (3:30pm – 5.45pm) daily.