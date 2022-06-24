The two racks close to the entrance of Ashton Gardens are in remembrance of Arnold Sumner, long-time co-ordinator of St Annes Chamber of Trade, who died last year.

Arnold was born and bred in St Annes, served as a Town Councillor for several years and formerly ran a bike shop as well as being a keen cyclist himself.

St Annes Town Council’s town clerk Kevin Martin said: “Arnold was a true ambassador for St Annes and his local business knowledge was unsurpassed.

St Annes town mayor Karen Harrison (left) with Arnold Sumner's daughter Coral at the unveiling of the bike racks in St George's Road, St Annes

“The Town Council was approached last year when the residual funds of the Chamber of Trade came to light and councillors readily agreed to put the money towards something

that would be an appropriate to the memory of Arnold.

“While Arnold had many business interests most locals will remember him as running the bike shop here in the town. So after consultation with Arnold’s daughter Coral and his son Paul it was

Arnold Sumner was a big fan of two-wheeled transport

agreed that bike racks would be a fitting tribute.

St Annes town mayor Coun Karen Harrison, officially unveiled the bike racks alongside Coral and said: “Arnold truly was a friend of St Annes, and will be fondly remembered by many in the town.”

Coral said: “It’s a lovely gesture and the family are honoured. Dad would have been so pleased.”