Big Comedy Picnic fit for a Queen

The Big Comedy Picnic took place on Thursday and was met with a large turnout.

By Emma Downey
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 11:22 am

Hosted by Hayley Kay, everyone was in jovial spirits due to the warm weather and the many food and drink outlets.

Entertainment was provided by pop singer Sonia and X Factor contestants Sami Brooks and Ella Grace and Britain’s Got Talent finalists Richard and Adam.

Spectators enjoying the show

The Queen's Platinum jubilee celebrations as people dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate

Cheers!

Large crowds turned out to celebrate

