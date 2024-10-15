Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular ITV reality show Big Brother has returned to our screens and sadly over the weekend audiences watched as the first housemate was evicted - 28-year-old Ryan Bradsaw from Blackpool.

Ryan, who works in Marketing and Events, may no longer be able fly the flag for Lancashire on Big Brother anymore but we were really keen to find out more about him, his time on the iconic show and his opinion on who’s left.

The former St Nicholas CofE Primary, Highfield College and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil was able to sit down for a chat with our celebrity reproter Aimee Seddon following his eviction so find out wat he had to say about all things Big Brother below.

Ryan Bradsaw from Blackpool chats to us after being evicted from the Big Brother house. | Various

How are you feeling to be evicted from Big Brother?

“Gutted to be out. That was the first thing that I thought, just gutted to be out, especially being a big fan of the show. The last thing in the experience really was the nominations and obviously you want to do as long as you possibly can in there and but at the same time, every day feels like three days in oneso it felt like I was in there for weeks and weeks, but, yeah, gutted to be out, but it is one of them. And I still had an amazing experience, I wouldn't change anything.”

Did you expect to be evicted?

“Yes, and no. When I come out and seen things, what the narrative was on Twitter and the VT and the fact it was vote to evict- I think it could have been a little bit of a different story if it wasn't vote to evict and [instead] vote to save and also looking back now, when they announced I'm up for eviction, people put their vote in straight away, so it was still being judged on before, rather than what I was like in the house. I think if people waited, or the vote was later on, it might have been a different story again, but ifs, buts and maybes and whatnots so yeah, when I found out it was vote to evict, I sort of knew that it was going to be me because I heard the boos and I knew it was something to do with the VT, about what I said, so I sort of expected it.”

If you were to go back and do it all again, would you have acted differently in any way?

“In the house, I wouldn't have changed anything about how I acted. I was literally myself, I tried to be a bit mischievous, have a joke, but again, didn't want to hurt anybody, upset anybody, and I got on with everyone in the house, I didn't get out up by anyone in the house, because obviously i was a different way of getting nominated. And yeah, everyone said I was funny and entertaining the house.

“Then the VT, it's sort of out of my hands anyway because it's a 40 minute video interview that gets clipped to 40 seconds. I would have potentially changed that, judging by the narrative, but at the same time I didn't mean anything by it, it wasn't meant maliciously, sort of like a tongue in cheek comment, but that isn't a reflection of how I am. All ll I would have wanted is a bit more time, people might have got a different view of mein there but yeah, I wouldn't change anything.”

Thinking about your experience- was it everything you expected?

“Yes and probably more so than what I expected. When you see it on TV, you think why are people getting upset, why are people getting emotional, but everything's intensified like times 10. So it was actually more intense than I thought it would be and the days seemed a lot longer. You do lose track of time, you forget the cameras are there. And, yeah, it lived up to my expectation and some, like I was really buzzing for first time in the diary room, sitting in the chair, and even when they announced ‘your suitcases are ready for collection’ - they were like iconic moments I used to remember watching so it's like living in the dream of living in my dream house. … and hearing Big Brother’s voice for the first time! Every time he pops up saying ‘his is Big Brother’, you s***t yourself, to be honest, because you don't know what's coming and there's conspiracies going on around you like ‘oh, is it because of this?’ You start losing your head a little but it lived up to my expectations and some.”

Do you have a best and worst moment from your time in the house?

“Definitely worst was the store room. That was way more intense than it ever looked. All day, Sunday waiting to go in [the main house], and then Sunday night, they kept us up til like 6am and then we had to get up at 9am. It felt like a weird Duke of Edinburgh experience with people you don't know, and you're on like tin food. I know it sounds like I'm trying to play the violins but you’re eating tin food, you're just tired and my photo got ripped. You're just readjusting into this life. So that was definitely the worst moment in there.

“And then the best moments, I had a few highlights, but - I don't think it was ever aired - but I did this really good play, I was telling a few dad jokes, and Blackpool was highlighted in there. So I did try and get a few pointers in about Blackpool but I don't think they ever showed him. And then just the jokes and laughing, like there's so many moments of laughter, like with Marcello specifically - I think there was three whole hours where I was laughing, my belly was hurting, my cheeks were hurting. And the tasks as well, I really enjoyed the tasks, specifically the shopping task. I had a really good day, I got into the character of being an annoying customer. So, yeah, they were that the highlights, and then just meeting people and just the whole experience in a whole to be fair.”

Who did you get on with the most?

“Me and Izaaz got on, me and Marcello got on, spent a lot of time and had good chats with Rosie and Daze. Daze was the one where I thought we was gonna twitch up with her being an activist and stuff like that but Daze I had a lot of time for, and then Nathan, obviously, I shared a bed with so we got pretty close. Dean I had good chats with as well and I've got a lot of time for Emma. She's just like a typical northern woman, done really well for herself, working class, says it how she sees it. She was like a mother vibe in there to me as well.”

The full Big Brother cast this year: Ali, Dean, Martha, Marcello, Izaaz, Thomas, Lily, Rosie, Daze, Segun, Sarah, Khaled, Ryan, Hannah, Nathan, Emma. Credit: ITV | ITV

Who would you have nominated this week?

“I actually decided this before I left- Thomas and Ali. So Thomas was because I just don't think we match from the banter level. He needs to know how to read a room, like he's making jokes about eviction all day on Friday, when it's a stressful experience to go through. Then Ali, just because I was basing it on who I'd least like to spend the rest of the time in there with. Ali's an amazing person, she’s really educated, clever, but we just didn’t really spend much time together. We tried to have a few chats, I just feel like she had stronger friends in there. And like, when you're in there, you do forget it’s a game and you just naturally warm to certain people who are probably most like you really. So they'd have been the nominations, but now coming out as a fan, I would say you want to keep Ali in and Lily in really, because there's entertainment value so I'm switching between the housemate perspective and the fan perspective.”

So you will continue to watch the show?

“Of course I’ll be watching. It’s weird watching it back and seeing how it's done on an hour long video vs what it's actually like in there. There's so many things that don't get shown. That is another thing I'd like to say, that anyone that’s in there, you've got to give them a break. A lot of them are in there because they’re a fan of the show and they want to live the dream. They're not just characters, they are people and it's the friends and family around them who have to see all the stuff. So I'll be watching it, but I'll be backing people as well.”

Have you gone back and watched the episodes you were in?

“Not yet no but it is on my list to watch it back! At the moment, I've just been catching up with the recent episodes.”

What did your family and friends make of your time?

“Being honest, family and friends were upset, stressed, worried. I did say before ‘don't read into the stuff on Twitter’ but I suppose it's hard, and it's actually harder for the family and friends than the people in the house, because you don't know what's going on. But yeah, they're sort of glad to see me out and that I'm alright. Everything’s sound, I don't take anything personally and you die on your sword of what you said. I know I'm not a bad person, and in the house, I wasn't judged like that. If everyone hated me in the house then it might upset me more. The comment that got to me the most out of all the horrible ones was the fact that people say, ‘Oh, you're boring’, which I'm definitely not! So if that's the worst one that's offended me, then yeah, happy days to be fair.”

The people you got in with in the house, are you going to see them in the outside world - perhaps take them to Blackpool?

“Yeah, there's a few. Me and Emma have made some plans, Izaaz for sure, Marcello, Rosie, there's a few there to bring to Blackpool. A few of them have been to Blackpool and they were like ‘it’s a bit rough’ and I was like ‘is it eck!’ It's beautiful, entertainment capital of the country and so, yeah, I've been talking up Blackpool a lot, loads of good chippies and stuff like that so yeah, I'll be taking them to Pleasure Beach, give them all the proper tour.”

Do you think coming from the country’s entertainment capital is partly why you wanted to go on a reality show?

“Probably, yeah, it was embedded in me early doors. I've just obviously been a big fan of the show for years so it's literally living out my sort of childhood dream. But, yeah maybe, I've got a lot of time for Blackpool, people are always trying to slate it but I love where I’m from, I wouldn’t change anything. I had a great upbringing there, and you only actually realise when you move out how good the place is. So big up Blackpool!”

Obviously one of the Big Brother presenters, AJ, is also from Lancashire- what was she like?

“She was sound to be fair. We only briefly meet them, but I got a good vibe from AJ, I really like her but obviously it's all the northerners, we’re a friendly bunch.”

Big Brother presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best. | ITV

What was the first thing you ate once leaving the house?

“I got a cheeseburger and a Madras curry and a little cheesecake. Oh and I love coffee, so I had loads of coffee.”

Is there something that you perhaps learned about yourself from the experience?

“Not really learned, but it just sort of honed the fact that you can say one comment and it can be portrayed one way and taken out of context, and it goes mad. I's a shame that it is like that in society, that people jump on things and don't really give anyone a chance, and they take everything to heart. I get why people do though and if you walked in their shoes and experienced exactly what they experienced, you'd react the exact same. So I'm not taking anything away from it, everyone's entitled to their opinion, but, yeah, it's just a bit sad.

“Even in the house, you saw it a little bit, people are second guessing what they say, because they might offend someone or it might come across a way when really, it all comes from a good place. That's why I back Emma, she came from a place of naivety with certain things, but won’t shy away from having a conversation and I think that's why we're all here. We all want to learn and continue to learn.”

You’ve mentioned you’ve received a few bad comments but have you felt the love from the audience too?

“Yeah, obviously you're only attuned to the bad ones, but to be fair the bad ones, I laugh at them because they don't know me. My main thing was, when I came out, if my family, friends and girlfriend were sound with me and everyone said I was exactly who I was out on the outside, I'm happy. You'vre never going to win everyone over. And what's mad is there's a lot of negativity, but there's also the other side, people who were backing me, and it was just weird to see people arguing over me. I've had some weird requests on Instagram as well, some weird requests about feet and stuff.”

Well do you have a final message for Big Brother audiences or audiences in Blackpool?

“Blackpool audiences - just keep being entertaining., absolutely amazing place, love the place. And yeah, Big Brother audiences-...have your opinion, say what you want to say, but just remember we're all people and it's the friends and family that have to see all that stuff. So just maybe tone it down a little bit. Have your opinion, but just don't be so nasty and hateful. If everyone just laughed a little bit more, the world would be a better place.”