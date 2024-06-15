To mark National Beer Day, we asked our readers where the best pubs and bars were in and around Blackpoolto enjoy a beer.

Many of you were eager to offer your suggestions so why not take their word for it and head down for a pint this weekend?

As we received nearly 70 recommendations, we have included only those that were mentioned more than once so take a look below at the best pubs and bars according to their regulars...

Pub & bar recommendations Blackpool Gazette readers recommend the best place for some beer...

The Mitre 3 West St, Blackpool FY1 1HA

Frenchman's Cove 15 S King St, Blackpool FY1 4LS

Saddle Inn 9JP, 286 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9PH

Waterloo FY4 Waterloo Road, Blackpool FY4 2AF

The Ardwick 34 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD