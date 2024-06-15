National Beer Day: 13 best pubs and bars in Blackpool & the Fylde Coast to enjoy a beer

By Aimee Seddon
Published 15th Jun 2024, 13:29 BST

Did you know it was National Beer Day today? Why not celebrate by visiting one of these pubs and bars recommended by people from across the Fylde Coast

To mark National Beer Day, we asked our readers where the best pubs and bars were in and around Blackpoolto enjoy a beer.

Many of you were eager to offer your suggestions so why not take their word for it and head down for a pint this weekend?

As we received nearly 70 recommendations, we have included only those that were mentioned more than once so take a look below at the best pubs and bars according to their regulars...

Blackpool Gazette readers recommend the best place for some beer...

1. Pub & bar recommendations

Blackpool Gazette readers recommend the best place for some beer... | Google Maps

3 West St, Blackpool FY1 1HA

2. The Mitre

3 West St, Blackpool FY1 1HA | Google Maps

15 S King St, Blackpool FY1 4LS

3. Frenchman’s Cove

15 S King St, Blackpool FY1 4LS | Google Maps

9JP, 286 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9PH

4. Saddle Inn

9JP, 286 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9PH | Google Maps

Waterloo Road, Blackpool FY4 2AF

5. Waterloo FY4

Waterloo Road, Blackpool FY4 2AF | Google Maps

34 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD

6. The Ardwick

34 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5AD | Google Maps

