If you’re looking for something to do in the summer holidays that won’t break the bank, Lancashire has loads of great places to visit.
The weather might not be what we had all hoped for but that shouldn’t deter you from getting out and about. From beach and lochfront towns to ancient castles and beautiful nature spots, this is why we have put together 18 of the best spots for your next trip.
1. Bank holiday trip ideas in Lancashire
Why not try go karting, a nice walk or even inmake a splash in a pool in and around Lancashire this bank holiday weekend Photo: UGC
2. Nature Trail
Take a trip to Yarrow Valley Country Park in Chorley and be at one with nature. There's also a brilliant play area for the little ones and a coffee shop to replenish your energy Photo: UGC
3. Happy Mount Park
Happy Mount Park in Morecambe has a splash park for a fun day out with the family Photo: UGC
4. Go Karting
Why not try some wacky driving at TeamSport Go Karting in Bamber Bridge Preston Photo: UGC
5. Blackpool Pleasure Beach
The park is host to many records, including the largest collection of wooden roller coasters of any park in the United Kingdom. When it opened in 1994, The Big One was the tallest roller coaster in the world Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach
6. Avenham and Miller Parks
Elegantly landscaped alongside the river Ribble, with ponds, rockeries and a grand terrace and statues, the park cater for all the family Photo: UGC
7. Lancaster Castle
Since being established by the Romans the castle has been a home to monarchs, a place of trial and execution, and a working prison right up until 2012 Photo: UGC
8. Clitheroe Castle and Museum
The museum stands high on Castle Hill, in the shadow of the Castle Keep, an image which has dominated Clitheroe's skyline for over 800 years. The historic landmark of Clitheroe, in the heart of the Ribble Valley offers a day of exploration for all the family Photo: UGC