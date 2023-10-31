News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

We asked our readers for their best costume pictures from Hallowe’en 2023.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:18 GMT

Here’s what we received.

Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

1. Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

2. Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

3. Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

4. Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

5. Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

6. Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics

Best Hallowe'en costumes 2023: we asked readers to send in their spook-tacular pics Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page