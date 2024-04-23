Best corner shops in Blackpool and the Fylde according to residents

Take a look at the corner shops most loved by the people of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre below...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 13:59 BST

It’s 9pm and you’ve just used your last bit of milk for a hot drink but you won’t be able to get up the next day without your usual cup of coffee - all you can say is, thank god for the corner shop down the road!

Corner shops are staples in many towns and cities up and down the country but we wanted to find out which ones are the most popular with the residents of the Fylde. We therefore asked the Blackpool Gazette readers “Where are the best corner shops in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast?” and in case they weren’t sure what we mean, we added “You know the ones run by the friendliest shopkeepers and are always open for when you need that emergency can of beans!”

From the numerous suggestiones we received, we collected all those corner shops from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre and put them in the gallery below- does you favourite feature?

According to Blackpool Gazette readers

1. Best corner shops in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

83 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AG

2. The Gazette

83 Waterloo Rd, Blackpool FY4 1AG

22, 24 Easington Cres, Blackpool FY3 7RD

3. Nisa Local in Blackpool

22, 24 Easington Cres, Blackpool FY3 7RD

198 Newhouse Rd, Blackpool FY4 4PA

4. Newhouse News (AKA Sids)

198 Newhouse Rd, Blackpool FY4 4PA

168 Cunliffe Rd, Blackpool FY1 6SB

5. The Pantry

168 Cunliffe Rd, Blackpool FY1 6SB

224 Fleetwood Rd, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1NL

6. AJ Convenience Store

224 Fleetwood Rd, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1NL

