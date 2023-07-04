News you can trust since 1873
Best butchers in Blackpool and the Flyde Coast: We asked you the question on our Facebook page and your answers didn’t disappoint

Where is the best butchers in
By Emma Downey
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

That’s the question we asked on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page earlier this week.

Take a look at some of the best places for a prime cut of meat according to some of our readers.

The Poulton Butcher, 23 Queens Square , Poulton le Fylde, United Kingdom, FY6 7BW

1. The Poulton Butcher

The Poulton Butcher, 23 Queens Square , Poulton le Fylde, United Kingdom, FY6 7BW

Steve Hope Butchers, 35 Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7BJ

2. Steve Hope Butchers

Steve Hope Butchers, 35 Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7BJ

T.R Snape & Sons, 12 Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1HT

3. T.R Snape & Sons Butchers

T.R Snape & Sons, 12 Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1HT

Choice Meats Catering, 218-222 Dickson Road, Blackpool,

4. Choice Meats Catering

Choice Meats Catering, 218-222 Dickson Road, Blackpool,

G&K Mitchell and Son, 533 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1RF

5. G&K Mitchell and Son

G&K Mitchell and Son, 533 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1RF

Rogerson's Family Butchers, 110 Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AG

6. Rogerson's Family Butchers

Rogerson's Family Butchers, 110 Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AG

Sam Clegg Butchers, 13 Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA

7. Sam Clegg Butchers

Sam Clegg Butchers, 13 Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA

De Lar Warr Butchers, 335a Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 0HJ

8. De Lar Warr Butchers

De Lar Warr Butchers, 335a Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 0HJ

