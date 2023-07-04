That’s the question we asked on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page earlier this week.
Take a look at some of the best places for a prime cut of meat according to some of our readers.
1. The Poulton Butcher
The Poulton Butcher, 23 Queens Square , Poulton le Fylde, United Kingdom, FY6 7BW Photo: Google
2. Steve Hope Butchers
Steve Hope Butchers, 35 Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7BJ Photo: Google
3. T.R Snape & Sons Butchers
T.R Snape & Sons, 12 Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1HT Photo: Google
4. Choice Meats Catering
Choice Meats Catering, 218-222 Dickson Road, Blackpool, Photo: Google
5. G&K Mitchell and Son
G&K Mitchell and Son, 533 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1RF Photo: Google
6. Rogerson's Family Butchers
Rogerson's Family Butchers, 110 Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AG Photo: Google
7. Sam Clegg Butchers
Sam Clegg Butchers, 13 Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BA Photo: Google
8. De Lar Warr Butchers
De Lar Warr Butchers, 335a Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 0HJ Photo: Google