Ben’s invitation to join in his charity run between Lytham and Fairhaven

The local participants can cover one circuit or as many as they wish and can tackle it running, jogging, walking or even with the aid of wheels. Fancy dress is optional but encouraged.

Ben Burch, from Bristol, just wants to get people involved in his year-long bid, known as the Allegr Campaign, to boost the coffers and awareness of the good work of the Samaritans and local mental health charities.

Ben started in January to run for 12 hours non-stop, in 12 different locations in each of the 12 months of the year and hundreds of people have been joining on his runs so far around the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Burch on one of his charity runs

He said: “I hope lots of people will join me between Lytham and Fairhaven - all they need to do is turn up anytime during the day. As slow or as fast as you want, for as little or as much time as you wish.

"Walk, jog, bike, wheel - just join in - and together we will raise money for charities dealing with the many mental health and loneliness consequences of society having been forced to distance.

"The main campaign will raise money for Samaritans, and each of the regional events also donates to a local mental health charity.

"I believe that the fabric of our society is under huge strain. For years the importance of interacting and connecting in person has been eroded, Covid-19 has exacerbated this, and bought the issue into sharp focus.

"The necessity of human connection has never been more apparent and the mental health fallout, as a consequence of people's enforced isolation and separation, will be significant.

There is hope, however, and as part of this Allegr Campaign, we want positivity to be our focus. Compassion is a central pillar of humanity and, together, we can channel and amplify its impact.

So, let’s (safely) come together and reverse the damage. Together we will improve mental health, reduce the loneliness epidemic and fundamentally enhance our lives."

More details at www.allegr.org/blogs/events/juneIt is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.