Liz Loftus arranged for the two benches to be installed on Fleetwood promenade as a focal point for the community’s efforts to prevent further tragedies.

One bench is by the Boating Lake, the other by the Passing statue near the Lower Lighthouse.

Both include an engraved plaque displaying the message: “In loving memory of ones we have sadly lost to suicide and a place of hope for those who site here today”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Loftus with one of the hope benches

Liz, an experienced mental health practitioner working within the Fleetwood Primary Care team, said: “Sadly, nearly six years ago my daughter Mia’s father Dean McIver, who was my ex partner, took his own life and I had to watch her and all of his family’s hearts break.

"He was only 41and they were in so much emotional pain I thought there was nothing that I could do to help them.

“Since then, I have also known many other Fleetwood people taking their lives and through my professional work with children I see every day the ongoing mental health difficulties they and their families experience.

"It is just heart-breaking.

“I guess I wanted to do something positive and give the town some hope and comfort by bringing the community together to support each other.”

Read more:

Awareness walk and fundraiser for bench in Fleetwood in memory of those lost to suicidehttps://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/people/awareness-walk-and-fundraiser-for-bench-in-fleetwood-in-memory-of-those-lost-to-suicide-3365947

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2021, Liz organised a walk along the Esplanade in Fleetwood following the ‘Wellbeing Way’ to Marine Hall where the walkers shared

messages of hope and kindness by lantern-light.

More than 150 people took part and together with on-line donations more than £1,200 was raised for the benches and other mental health initiatives.

The walk will now become an annual event and will take place again this year on September 10.

Liz, 42, of Bramley Avenue, added, “We can’t have our loved ones back but we can raise awareness and educate ourself about suicide.

"The more we talk about this and the more we listen, the more we know and the more lives we can save.