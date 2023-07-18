A dog-loving Preston pub has been shortlisted for an award for being a man's best friend and offering the ‘best pub garden’.

The Bellflower on Parkside Lane has been nominated in the Dog Friendly Category for the Great British Pub Awards where the winner will be announced further on in the year.

An unnanounced judge from the Great British Pub awards is set to visit the Garstang pub within the up and coming months.

The Bellflower in Garstang has been nominated for the dog-friendliest award at the British Pub Awards

The pub sits in Garstang on the A6 Preston Lancaster Road, and is run by general manager Heather Porter-Brandwood, 34, who lives above the pub and is a huge dog-lover herself.

The family pub which has been dog friendly for the past five years, caters for our four-legged friends' needs with bowls of water, treats, tennis balls and even has barrels of 'lager' and 'ale' for when they have had 'ruff' day.

The popular pub announced the shortlisting on their facebook page saying: ‘Time to Celebrate!!!!

The Bellflower in Garstang has been nominated for the dog-friendliest award at the British Pub Awards. Pictured is Caroline Porter-Brandwood, Jessica Salisbury and Heather Porter-Brandwood with dog Maia.

We've been shortlisted in the Great British Pub Awards!!

We're Finalists in TWO categories, both Best Pub for Dogs AND Best Pub Garden!!

We were fortunate enough to Win the Best Pub For Dogs last year, and our range of facilties for our Four Legged guests have grown SO MUCH since then too!!

Our Beer Garden is HUGE!!!

The Bellflower in Garstang has been nominated for the dog-friendliest award at the British Pub Awards

We've got space for everyone and a play area too... Have you visited yet? There really is no better place to soak up the Sunshine (when we get it!!) in Garstang!! Couple that with great food and great service and you're onto a winner!!

Next step is a Unannounced Judge Visit between now and August 18th... so keep your fingers crossed for us and Wish Us Luck!!!

Forever Proud of this Pub and Team.