Bella the Tweeting dog promotes Macmillan coffee morning to thousands of followers

Bella, the online Shih Tzu sensation, has taken to the Twitter-sphere to promote the fundraiser, after the charity assisted her owner following an ‘unexpected’ diagnosis earlier this year.

Peter and Barbara Naylor are holding the event after Barbara was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in February.

Barbara, 64, has since undergone surgery, and chemotherapy, and is responding well to her treatment.

The retired teachers are hosting ‘Bella’s Macmillan Coffee and Cake’ event at their home on the Coastal Dunes estate in St Annes on Saturday, October 1 from 1 to 5pm.

With the help of their four-legged rescue friend - they have already smashed their initial £250 target, so far raising £365, including donations from neighbours but also Bella’s followers around the globe, from as far afield as the USA and Canada.

Peter, 65, said: “When Barbara was diagnosed it was completely unexpected. But fortunately for us Macmillan were on hand and were very helpful indeed, giving us grants towards increased energy bills. We were so grateful for all the help and support we received, that we wanted to give something back and that’s why we are holding a coffee afternoon for Macmillan. And with Bella’s help I’m sure it will be a success!”

Bella the Shih Tzu with owners Peter and Barbara Naylor

Last year the couple hosted a small coffee morning for Macmillan, but since Barbara’s diagnosis Peter has completed a 250-mile cycling challenge for Maggie’s Centres in May and raised over £2,315.

Peter added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by all the support we’ve received from Bella’s friends on Twitter, who come from across Europe, America and also Australia and New Zealand.

"Lots of people have already said they are attending the coffee morning and we’re delighted to have already surpassed our fundraising target. We are really looking forward to hosting the coffee morning for Macmillan this weekend and hopefully raising as much money as we can for such a wonderful charity, so they can continue their great work supporting other families affected by cancer.”

