Bella needs a home

Bella pet of the week

Hannah Kirrane, manager at the charity’s Longview Animal Centre in Old Toms Lane, Stalmine, said: “Bella came into our care after her owner had a change in circumstances and couldn’t care for her anymore.

“Four-year-old Bella is a calm and nice-mannered rabbit who does have a cheeky side. She can panic a little when you attempt to pick her up so she is much happier having strokes on the floor instead.

“She enjoys her food and has a particular fondness for veggies, which she will happily take from your hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bella has always lived on her own, however we feel she would be much better with a companion so she is looking to be rehomed alongside a neutered male rabbit.”

Bella is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed, and microchipping. Her adoption fee is £60.

Call the RSPCA on 01253 703000 to enquire further.