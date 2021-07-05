Bella needs a home
Bella the rabbit is the RSPCA’s pet of the week.
Hannah Kirrane, manager at the charity’s Longview Animal Centre in Old Toms Lane, Stalmine, said: “Bella came into our care after her owner had a change in circumstances and couldn’t care for her anymore.
“Four-year-old Bella is a calm and nice-mannered rabbit who does have a cheeky side. She can panic a little when you attempt to pick her up so she is much happier having strokes on the floor instead.
“She enjoys her food and has a particular fondness for veggies, which she will happily take from your hand.
“Bella has always lived on her own, however we feel she would be much better with a companion so she is looking to be rehomed alongside a neutered male rabbit.”
Bella is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed, and microchipping. Her adoption fee is £60.
Call the RSPCA on 01253 703000 to enquire further.
