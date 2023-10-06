Start on up to £25k per year as a bus driver at Blackpool Transport
Holders of PCV licenses with a valid CPC now can start their roles on £25k per year as part of Blackpool Transport’s enhanced wage structure.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Being a bus driver in Blackpool has never been so appealing.
Holders of PCV licenses with a valid CPC now can start their roles on £25k per year as part of Blackpool Transport’s new enhanced wage structure.
The current rate, which could increase pending pay talks, will see holders of a PCV licence, valid CPC and relatable experience start their initial training with a salary of up to £25k per year.
The intensive training program with the company’s professional team will have new driver's on the road within three weeks.
The average driver at Blackpool Transport currently earns up to £30,000 with overtime available.
In January, Blackpool Transport will be enhancing their network for customers whilst also looking towards the future introduction of electric buses across the Fylde Coast.
The enhanced offering of pay is an opportunity to welcome new colleagues to the business during this exciting and evolving period.
Financial and commercial director James Clough said “As a business, we are always looking to improve our services and in January, plan a change to our network to make customer journeys clear, easy and efficient.
"To do this successfully, we are looking to enhance our resources of PCV licence holders and have put together an attractive offer to join our team for the exciting developments ahead.”
Those interested in applying for Blackpool Transport’s vacancies, including trainee PCV drivers without a licence, can visit www.blackpooltransport.com/careers for full information and an online application process.