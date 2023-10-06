News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

Start on up to £25k per year as a bus driver at Blackpool Transport

Holders of PCV licenses with a valid CPC now can start their roles on £25k per year as part of Blackpool Transport’s enhanced wage structure.

By Richard Hunt
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Being a bus driver in Blackpool has never been so appealing.

Holders of PCV licenses with a valid CPC now can start their roles on £25k per year as part of Blackpool Transport’s new enhanced wage structure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current rate, which could increase pending pay talks, will see holders of a PCV licence, valid CPC and relatable experience start their initial training with a salary of up to £25k per year.

Most Popular

The intensive training program with the company’s professional team will have new driver's on the road within three weeks.

The average driver at Blackpool Transport currently earns up to £30,000 with overtime available.

In January, Blackpool Transport will be enhancing their network for customers whilst also looking towards the future introduction of electric buses across the Fylde Coast.

Hide Ad

The enhanced offering of pay is an opportunity to welcome new colleagues to the business during this exciting and evolving period.

Hide Ad

Financial and commercial director James Clough said “As a business, we are always looking to improve our services and in January, plan a change to our network to make customer journeys clear, easy and efficient.

"To do this successfully, we are looking to enhance our resources of PCV licence holders and have put together an attractive offer to join our team for the exciting developments ahead.”

Those interested in applying for Blackpool Transport’s vacancies, including trainee PCV drivers without a licence, can visit www.blackpooltransport.com/careers for full information and an online application process.

Related topics:OpportunityBlackpoolBusesDrivers