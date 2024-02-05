News you can trust since 1873
‘Behave yourself’ – Embrace Lodge residents give the younger generation hilarious dating advice ahead of Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, clients and staff at an adult day centre in Blackpool have been sharing their advice on love and dating.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:06 GMT

The kind-hearted older generation at Embrace Lodge, 303 Whitegate Drive, have decided to give the younger generation a lesson in courting.

While some held up signs that said ‘Make sure you have clean underwear on’, others jested ‘Don’t do it’.

Frances very smartly advised to 'Take your mother on a date with you'.

Frances very smartly advised to 'Take your mother on a date with you'. Photo: Embrace Lodge

Ron said, 'Don't do anything I wouldn't do'.

Ron said, 'Don't do anything I wouldn't do'. Photo: Embrace Lodge

Betty's advice was to 'be respectful to each other'

Betty's advice was to 'be respectful to each other' Photo: Embrace Lodge

While, Stephanie said to 'only have one cheeky kiss'

While, Stephanie said to 'only have one cheeky kiss' Photo: Embrace Lodge

Beryl added to 'have a bloody good time'

Beryl added to 'have a bloody good time' Photo: Embrace Lodge

Tim said to 'make sure you have clean underwear on'

Tim said to 'make sure you have clean underwear on' Photo: Embrace Lodge

