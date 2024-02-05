The kind-hearted older generation at Embrace Lodge, 303 Whitegate Drive, have decided to give the younger generation a lesson in courting.
While some held up signs that said ‘Make sure you have clean underwear on’, others jested ‘Don’t do it’.
Frances very smartly advised to 'Take your mother on a date with you'. Photo: Embrace Lodge
Ron said, 'Don't do anything I wouldn't do'. Photo: Embrace Lodge
Betty's advice was to 'be respectful to each other' Photo: Embrace Lodge
While, Stephanie said to 'only have one cheeky kiss' Photo: Embrace Lodge
Beryl added to 'have a bloody good time' Photo: Embrace Lodge
Tim said to 'make sure you have clean underwear on' Photo: Embrace Lodge