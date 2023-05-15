Muggy temperatures in Blackpool didn’t deter hardy runners from hitting the streets.

More than 1,000 of runners braved balmy weather to complete the Beaverbrook Blackpool 10k Fun Run.

The starter’s gun for the race sounded at 11am on Sunday (May 14), with the race also celebrating its 40th edition this year. Organisers hailed the “biggest and most popular fun run in Blackpool” as one of the best yet.

And although donations are still rolling in for the 2023 race, last year’s event saw over 1,200 people take part and more than £50,000 was raised for Trinity Hospice. Runners headed south down Blackpool Promenade towards Blackpool Pleasure Beach, where they then mad a U-turn and headed back. The 10k route was traffic-free for the duration of the event.

First to cross the finish line was Luke Minns in an impressive time of 32 minutes and 36 seconds. The full results are available on the Beaverbrook Blackpool 10k Fun Run website.

So, if you’re inspired to take up at 10k, here are XX pictures to get in the zone to lace up those runners shoes.

