News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run: 36 pictures from Blackpool's biggest fun run

Muggy temperatures in Blackpool didn’t deter hardy runners from hitting the streets.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 15th May 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:08 BST

More than 1,000 of runners braved balmy weather to complete the Beaverbrook Blackpool 10k Fun Run.

The starter’s gun for the race sounded at 11am on Sunday (May 14), with the race also celebrating its 40th edition this year. Organisers hailed the “biggest and most popular fun run in Blackpool” as one of the best yet.

And although donations are still rolling in for the 2023 race, last year’s event saw over 1,200 people take part and more than £50,000 was raised for Trinity Hospice. Runners headed south down Blackpool Promenade towards Blackpool Pleasure Beach, where they then mad a U-turn and headed back. The 10k route was traffic-free for the duration of the event.

First to cross the finish line was Luke Minns in an impressive time of 32 minutes and 36 seconds. The full results are available on the Beaverbrook Blackpool 10k Fun Run website.

So, if you’re inspired to take up at 10k, here are XX pictures to get in the zone to lace up those runners shoes.

Undefined: readMore
Jumping for joy at the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

1. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Jumping for joy at the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Going strong

2. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Going strong Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Keep going

3. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Keep going Photo: staff

Photo Sales
A colourful day out

4. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

A colourful day out Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:BlackpoolBeaverbrooksBlackpool Pleasure BeachOrganisersBlackpool Promenade