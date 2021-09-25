Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run 2021: Timings, race route and which section of the Prom will be closed
The Prom will be shut to traffic tomorrow (September 26, 2021) --- and it's for a good cause.
More than 1,000 are signed up to take their marks at the start line for an 11am start for the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run.
Runners will start at The Savoy Hotel, Queens Promenade, then head along the Golden Mile and past Blackpool Pleasure Beach, before turning round and heading back up to the finish line.
Kirsty Miller, events manager at Bispham’s Trinity Hospice, which will benefit from the cash raised, said the run is “one of our most popular events”, with the flat route proving popular for runners of all abilities and wheelchair users – with seafront spectators cheering them on.
She said: “We were disappointment to have to cancel last year’s live event, and are so grateful to all those people who decided to make their race virtual instead.
“But we’re so pleased we’ve been able to put our fun run back on this year, even if it is at a much later date than usual.
“We’re so pleased so many people have already signed up to this event, and we want to make sure that no-one misses out.”
Kirsty added: “Every penny raised in sponsorship by people taking part in the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run goes straight to helping us to provide outstanding palliative and end- of-life care to everyone who need it on the Fylde coast.”
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.