Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run 2021: Here are 25 pictures from this year's Promenade race

Amateur athletes from across the Fylde coast joined the start line at The Savoy Hotel this morning (Sunday, September 26) as the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run got under way.

By Colin Ainscough
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 5:24 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 5:39 pm

Runners followed the route starting at The Savoy Hotel, Queens Promenade, headings along the Golden Mile past Blackpool Pleasure Beach, before turning round and heading back up to the finish line.

The first three over the line were Luke Suffolk, Harry Poole and race winner Mike Toft.

Our photographer was in Blackpool to capture the race scenes:

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Luke Suffolk, Winner Mike Toft and Harry Poole

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

