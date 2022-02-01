Beautiful rocking horse being auctioned to help memorial for little Lucy

Lucy Willacy-Brown was so bubbly and popular at Larkholme Primary School in the town that her unexpected death in September 2020 was “like a light going out” at the school, one staff member said.

Although Lucy was born with spina bifida and had other health issues, she never let it hold her back and her death from complications came as a total shock to everyone.

For the past year staff, pupils and parents from the Windermere Avenue school, generously supported by the local community, have been looking to raise £30,000 to create a memorial garden at the school, in her memory.

A wooden rocking horse is being auctioned to raise money for a special memorial garden at Larkholme Primary. Pictured is Kev Gray who made the horse with pupils Jamie Hay and Louisa Beech.

So far £16,000 has been raised, via various fundraisers.

Ex-serviceman Kevin Gray, 50, heard about the campaign and, keen to help, donated the rocking horse which he had lovingly created at his home, even adding a silky platinum mane similar to Lucy's blond hair and the blue colours of her school.

Kevin, a former gunner with the Royal Artillery, learned to fashion rocking horses from wood and has made several to help other causes, such as the Lee Rigby Foundation,

He said of the Larkholme project: "We read about it and just wanted to help.

Little Lucy-Willacy-Brown was a much-loved character at Larkholme Primary School

"We've named the rocking horse Lucy and hopefully there will be some good bids"

Two other Fleetwood residents who are supporting the memorial garden project, Suzanne Davenport and Penny Holden, volunteered to set up an online auction for the rocking horse, to help raise funds and now bids are starting to come in.

Suzanne said: "The horse is beautiful, made by a master craftsman, and is worth around £600 so we're hoping to get that."

Bids for the rocking horse should be sent to either the Larkholme Chat group on Facebook, or by contacting Suzanne Davenport on Facebook

The lovely platinum-haired rocking horse

Larlkholme staff member Sam Gardner, who is coordinating the fundraising campaign, said: "We are really grateful for the amazing continued support in the community, including the help we are getting from Suzanne and Penny.

"And we would like to say a huge thanks to Kevin and his wife Gillian for the time they have spent making this lovely horse and offering it to help school funds."

The memorial garden area will have a stage and an area for dressing up, as Lucy loved to perform as was part of the school choir.

There will also be teepees for the children to sit and chat together, a mud kitchen area and planters filled with daffodils which will come up each spring to give the school a sea of yellow.

A wooden rocking horse is being auctioned to raise money for a special memorial garden at Larkholme Primary. Pictured are Kev and Gillian Gray who made the horse with pupils Jamie Hay, Louisa Beech and bursar Jan Watson.