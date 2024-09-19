Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beatles memorabilia from when the Fab Four played in Blackpool in the 1960 is going under the hammer.

Chorley based auctioneers Tracks will be tracking the best price for two collections from the Freda Kelly collection through an online bid.

Freda Kelly has consigned a number of items to Tracks auction which will solely focus on Beatles items.

Freda was the official Beatles Fan Club national secretary from 1963 to 1972 and this is the first time she has offered any items from her collection to the public.

Beatles on stage in Blackpool. This pictures is part of a collection going under the hammer at Tracks Auctions | submit

There are two lots being auctioned.

One is for an unused gatefold double sided card stock ticket for The Beatles appearance on Blackpool Night Out at the ABC on August 1 1965.

The pristine ticket is for the front circle, row D, seat 41. A colour postcard printed with the words ‘Greetings From Blackpool Night Out’ also forms part of this gatefold ticket.

It is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.

Read More 15 pictures of The Beatles in Blackpool at the ABC Theatre in 1963 as new song Now and Then is released

The second lot to go under the hammer is a collection of three press photos which were snapped on that night in Blackpool.

It was a significant occasion as it was the first time ‘Yesterday’ had been performed live on television. After Paul’s performance of the song, John and the other Beatles returned to the stage and announced ‘Thank you Ringo, that was wonderful’.

Two photographs are stamped Graham Spencer Photography, Liverpool on the reverse and the other photograph is stamped Barry Farrell.

An unused ticket is among Beatles memorabilia items to be auctioned | submit

Th expected sale will be between £100 and £200.

The online auction starts at 10am on September 27 and ends at 3pm on October 6.