Beatles memorabila from Blackpool show in 1965 - including ticket and press pics - to be auctioned at Tracks
Chorley based auctioneers Tracks will be tracking the best price for two collections from the Freda Kelly collection through an online bid.
Freda Kelly has consigned a number of items to Tracks auction which will solely focus on Beatles items.
Freda was the official Beatles Fan Club national secretary from 1963 to 1972 and this is the first time she has offered any items from her collection to the public.
There are two lots being auctioned.
One is for an unused gatefold double sided card stock ticket for The Beatles appearance on Blackpool Night Out at the ABC on August 1 1965.
The pristine ticket is for the front circle, row D, seat 41. A colour postcard printed with the words ‘Greetings From Blackpool Night Out’ also forms part of this gatefold ticket.
It is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.
The second lot to go under the hammer is a collection of three press photos which were snapped on that night in Blackpool.
It was a significant occasion as it was the first time ‘Yesterday’ had been performed live on television. After Paul’s performance of the song, John and the other Beatles returned to the stage and announced ‘Thank you Ringo, that was wonderful’.
Two photographs are stamped Graham Spencer Photography, Liverpool on the reverse and the other photograph is stamped Barry Farrell.
Th expected sale will be between £100 and £200.
The online auction starts at 10am on September 27 and ends at 3pm on October 6.
