Bear Grylls congratulates Blackpool scout on gaining award

The Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Mr Andrew Try joined Bear in congratulating Monica on achieving the highest award in Scouting for adventure and skill development, the King’s Scout Award. Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Megan Hines in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls said ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Monica has demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.’

West Lancashire Scouts at Windsor

Young people such as Monica will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life. King’s Scout, Monica said: "My King’s Scout Award has really prepared me for my career by allowing me to learn how to prepare and plan for projects, and sticking to deadlines. I have been able to work alongside so many different people and develop my interpersonal skills. I have volunteered with the Blackpool food bank and also volunteered alongside a Christian charity.

"I’ve gained an interest in conservation and have adapted my garden to encourage more wildlife in, I even keep chickens too! I went on a residential in Hertfordshire as well which allowed me to develop my conservation work further by helping restore wildlife areas and clear ponds. I look back on my journey and reflect on the incredible things I have achieved and how it has developed me… and it’s pretty amazing!"

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said, ‘A huge congratulations to Monica from Blackpool, on achieving their King’s Scout Award - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts. Monica has reached the end of an incredible journey where they have demonstrated kindness, courage and commitment. They’ve helped other people, supported their local community, tested their limits and learned new skills along the way. Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year. Monica is one of our leaders of the future and it’s humbling and inspiring to be alongside them on such a special day.’

