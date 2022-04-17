Problems with an extractor fan caused a small roof blaze which led to the premises being evacuated and four fire engines attending at around 4.30pm in the afternoon.

Passers-by were surprised to see fire engines at the scene and the outdoor seated bar area, usually packed with customers, abandoned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bistro Bar in Blackpool was temporarily evacuated after a an extractor fan caused a small blaze

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore attended a commercial building fire on the promenade, involving a extractor hood.

" Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, a triple extension ladder, one hose reel, small tools and one dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

"Crews were in attendance for approximately 90 minutes.”

A spokesman for the Bistro said: “We had an issue with an extractor fan which led to a very small fire but for safety reasons we evacuated the building.