As Barbie mania sweeps the nation with the release of the hotly anticipated movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we take a look back at the much loved dolls evolution over the years.
From Astronaut Barbie to CEO Barbie, take a look at the 9 pictures of a doll who has been a role model for everyone and sparking imaginations since March 9, 1959.
1. Barbie through the years
Margot Robbie (left) stars as Barbie in the 2023 movie released today (July 21) Photo: UGC
2. 1959 Barbie
On March 9, 1959, Barbie debuted at the New York Toy Fair. The first Barbie wore a black and white striped swimsuit and her signature ponytail Photo: Barbie Media
3. 1962 First Dreamhouse
Before women were even allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962 - becoming a symbol of independence and empowerment Photo: Barbie Media
4. 1965 Astronaut Barbie
In 1965, Barbie went galactic four years before man landed on the moon. Dressed in a cool space suit and helmet, she showed girls they could reach for the stars. Photo: Barbie Media
5. 1968 Barbie Introduces Christie
In support of Equal Rights, Barbie released Christie, one of the first black dolls. Christie was created as a friend of Barbie and came dressed in a mod-inspired swimsuit with a short ’60s hairstyle Photo: Barbie Media
6. 1985 CEO Barbie
In 1985, Barbie launched the We Girls Can Do Anything ad campaign. The series of ads encouraged girls to believe in themselves and their dreams Photo: Barbie Media
7. 1992 Barbie Runs For President
Barbie has been running for president in every election year since 1992. The first President Barbie came with an American-themed dress for an inaugural ball and a red suit for her duties in the Oval Office Photo: Barbie Media
8. Barbie Media
In 2014, Barbie became a social media influencer with the launch of the @barbiestyle Instagram account. The account was created to celebrate pop culture moments through the eyes of an icon and quickly became a leading fashion influencer channel Photo: 2014 @barbiestyle