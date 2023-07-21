News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Barbie 2023: Take a look at the evolution of Barbie since 1969

As Barbie mania sweeps the nation with the release of the hotly anticipated movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we take a look back at the much loved dolls evolution over the years.
By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

From Astronaut Barbie to CEO Barbie, take a look at the 9 pictures of a doll who has been a role model for everyone and sparking imaginations since March 9, 1959.

Margot Robbie (left) stars as Barbie in the 2023 movie released today (July 21)

1. Barbie through the years

Margot Robbie (left) stars as Barbie in the 2023 movie released today (July 21) Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
On March 9, 1959, Barbie debuted at the New York Toy Fair. The first Barbie wore a black and white striped swimsuit and her signature ponytail

2. 1959 Barbie

On March 9, 1959, Barbie debuted at the New York Toy Fair. The first Barbie wore a black and white striped swimsuit and her signature ponytail Photo: Barbie Media

Photo Sales
Before women were even allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962 - becoming a symbol of independence and empowerment

3. 1962 First Dreamhouse

Before women were even allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962 - becoming a symbol of independence and empowerment Photo: Barbie Media

Photo Sales
In 1965, Barbie went galactic four years before man landed on the moon. Dressed in a cool space suit and helmet, she showed girls they could reach for the stars.

4. 1965 Astronaut Barbie

In 1965, Barbie went galactic four years before man landed on the moon. Dressed in a cool space suit and helmet, she showed girls they could reach for the stars. Photo: Barbie Media

Photo Sales
In support of Equal Rights, Barbie released Christie, one of the first black dolls. Christie was created as a friend of Barbie and came dressed in a mod-inspired swimsuit with a short ’60s hairstyle

5. 1968 Barbie Introduces Christie

In support of Equal Rights, Barbie released Christie, one of the first black dolls. Christie was created as a friend of Barbie and came dressed in a mod-inspired swimsuit with a short ’60s hairstyle Photo: Barbie Media

Photo Sales
In 1985, Barbie launched the We Girls Can Do Anything ad campaign. The series of ads encouraged girls to believe in themselves and their dreams

6. 1985 CEO Barbie

In 1985, Barbie launched the We Girls Can Do Anything ad campaign. The series of ads encouraged girls to believe in themselves and their dreams Photo: Barbie Media

Photo Sales
Barbie has been running for president in every election year since 1992. The first President Barbie came with an American-themed dress for an inaugural ball and a red suit for her duties in the Oval Office

7. 1992 Barbie Runs For President

Barbie has been running for president in every election year since 1992. The first President Barbie came with an American-themed dress for an inaugural ball and a red suit for her duties in the Oval Office Photo: Barbie Media

Photo Sales
In 2014, Barbie became a social media influencer with the launch of the @barbiestyle Instagram account. The account was created to celebrate pop culture moments through the eyes of an icon and quickly became a leading fashion influencer channel

8. Barbie Media

In 2014, Barbie became a social media influencer with the launch of the @barbiestyle Instagram account. The account was created to celebrate pop culture moments through the eyes of an icon and quickly became a leading fashion influencer channel Photo: 2014 @barbiestyle

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Barbie