Members of the Bannatyne Health Club in Blackpool - Steve Dawe, Vasek Stribrsky, Daryl Loy and Vicky Stribrsky – ran 166 miles as part of a three-day long relay from Skegness to Blackpool
The four raised £7,000 for The Big Red Emergency Night Bus supported by charity Amazing Graze.
The bus is now the only mobile shelter in Lancashire, supporting people who suffer from homelessness as well as relationship breakdowns, domestic violence and hospital discharge.
Adam Pratt, general manager at the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Blackpool said: “It’s been wonderful seeing the hard work, Vash, Steve and Vicky have put in during the past few months.”
Amazing Graze continues to raise money for The Night Bus, and it will soon be renovated into ten sleeping pods with a bathroom, lounge, and cooking area, thanks to the money being raised.