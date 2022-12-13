TV star and entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne, OBE, 73, who is the chief executive and chairman at the Bannatyne Group is calling on his health club members to dig deep and show their generosity after teaming up with the children’s charity. Members who donate a minimum of £5 through the bespoke Just Giving page will receive a free guest day pass from the health club as a thank you, enabling them to bring a friend for free.

He said: “Our health clubs and members do a great deal to support many good causes all year round and will continue to do so. The partnership with Barnardo’s will give a focus for our Christmas fundraising and hopefully we can raise a lot of money to help it carry out its amazing work transforming the lives of vulnerable children across the UK.”

Adam Pratt, general manager at the Bannatyne health club on Rigby Road, added: “This is a fantastic initiative that is enabling our members to support a very worthwhile charity, and get a little something from us in return. Members can simply make a donation via the Just Giving page, or we’re happy to support them doing different sponsored challenges in the club to raise money that way. Every £5 will help Barnardo’s make a difference.”

Barnardo’s is the largest national children’s charity in the UK. Last year it provided essential support to more than 357,000 children, young people, parents and carers, through its services and partnerships.

The Bannatyne Group operates 69 health clubs, 47 spas and four hotels and have around 200,000 members.

The charity provides vital support and help with a range of issues including mental health, child sexual abuse and children in care.

The health club is offering a free, day guest pass with the donation of £5 to Barnardo's children's charity

The campaign ends at midnight on Saturday, December 24, and guests have until Tuesday, January 31, 2023 to redeem their pass.

