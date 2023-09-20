News you can trust since 1873
Bad manners and body odour rank in UK's top 25 daily pet peeves

Bad manners, people with body odour sitting beside us and stubbing your toe are just some of the UK’s many pet peeves according to a new study.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST

Researchers have revealed the 25 biggest daily pet peeves according to the nation, with bad manners topping the list, with a resounding, 47 percent.People with body odour taking the seat next to you on the bus also scored high (42 percent), while 38 percent voted for stubbing your toe - and 36 percent said bad customer service gets on their wick.

Take a look at the rest of the list which makes our blood boil.

This research of 2,000 Brits was commissioned by Oddlygood and conducted by Perspectus Global in August 2023.

Mouldy bread, a smashed phone and body odour are just some of the many daily pet peeves we have according to a recent stud. This research of 2,000 Brits was commissioned by Oddlygood and conducted by Perspectus Global in August 2023

1. 25 of the biggest daily pet peeves

Mouldy bread, a smashed phone and body odour are just some of the many daily pet peeves we have according to a recent stud. This research of 2,000 Brits was commissioned by Oddlygood and conducted by Perspectus Global in August 2023 Photo: Canva/Pexels/iStock

Not saying please and thank you reslly irks us as bad manners tops the list with 47 per cent

2. Bad Manners

Not saying please and thank you reslly irks us as bad manners tops the list with 47 per cent Photo: Pexels

Someone with BO taking the seat next to you on the bus was a close second with 42 per cent

3. Body Odour

Someone with BO taking the seat next to you on the bus was a close second with 42 per cent Photo: Viacheslav Peretiatko

Stubbing your toe came third with 38 per cent

4. Stubbing your toe

Stubbing your toe came third with 38 per cent Photo: Pexels

Bad customer service was another no-no with 36 per cent

5. Bad customer service

Bad customer service was another no-no with 36 per cent Photo: Pexels

People who chew loudly also received 36 per cent

6. People who chew loudly - 36 percent

People who chew loudly also received 36 per cent Photo: UGC

