Bad manners and body odour rank in UK's top 25 daily pet peeves
Bad manners, people with body odour sitting beside us and stubbing your toe are just some of the UK’s many pet peeves according to a new study.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST
Researchers have revealed the 25 biggest daily pet peeves according to the nation, with bad manners topping the list, with a resounding, 47 percent.People with body odour taking the seat next to you on the bus also scored high (42 percent), while 38 percent voted for stubbing your toe - and 36 percent said bad customer service gets on their wick.
Take a look at the rest of the list which makes our blood boil.
This research of 2,000 Brits was commissioned by Oddlygood and conducted by Perspectus Global in August 2023.
