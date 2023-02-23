Back to the Future film fans get ready to travel in time at Blackpool Future Fanfest at Winter Gardens

The Back to the Future FanFest Day returns to the Winter Gardens on Saturday, February 25, after a successful debut last year.

The festival celebrates the Back to the Future trilogyand gives fans the opportunity to experience: large fan made set builds, props, and replica vehicles, as seen in the films.

A key highlight will be the Time Travel Train from Back to the Future III, which is the only replica of its kind in the world.

The Time Travel Train from Back To The Future III.

A live stage area will be hosted by The Apprentice's Adam Corbally who will be interviewing Claudia Wells, Jennifer Parker in the films, and there will be other Zoom-style interviews and Q and A sessions.

Aidan Cutler, who plays Biff Tanner in Back To The Future The Musical will be a special guest, meeting fans and answering questions. Fans are encouraged to dress up up for the event and tickets have been selling fast, according to event organiser Mike Hutchinson.

"There was a great turnout last year and we’re really looking forward to coming back,” said Mike. “There has been interest from all over the country and even further afield and Blackpool is a very special venue.”

A percentage of the proceeds will go to TEAMFOX, dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease, with which star of the films Micheal J Fox, was diagnosed at a relatively early age.