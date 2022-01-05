Award-winning Nashville star Gretchen Peters coming to Lytham's Lowther Pavilion

American star Gretchen Peters is coming to Lytham in March

Country singer Gretchen Peters has announced details of a British tour and the schedule includes a date at the Lowther on the evening Tuesday March 29.

As well as writing songs for the likes of Bryan Adams, Etta James, Shania Twain, Neil Diamond and a host of other artists, she has recorded 13 studio and live albums on her own account.

Gretchen has been twice nominated for prestigious Grammy awards and won four country music awards for songs and albums.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 5, 2014

2022 marks the 25th year since Gretchen first set foot on a UK stage.

And in honour of the occasion, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be heading back to these shores.

For the Lytham show, she will be backed by American musicians Barry Walsh and Kim Richey.