Pre-carved sculptures and a live demonstration by Glacial Art Ice Sculptors warmed the crowds in Kirkham last Saturday (10 Feb 2024).

Luis, Ollie and Tehya-Mae with the biscuit ice sculpture at Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Visitors even had the chance to try a bit of ice-carving and test their skills, at People’s Park, for the second annual event.

Biscuits frozen in an ice sculpture at the Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The ice carvings all had a link to Kirkham and the surrounding area, including the ice carving demo by Mat of a Roman eagle.

An ice sculpture at the Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Glacial Art, based in Liverpool, create ice sculptures for weddings, parties, conferences and festivals, including live ice sculpting at worldwide events, and have also worked on photographic shoots, TV shows and TV commercials.