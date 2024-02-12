News you can trust since 1873
Award-winning ice-sculptors show off their work at Fylde Ice Festival in Lytham

The crowds turned out to marvel at fabulous sculptures carved out of ice at the second annual Fylde Ice Festival 2024.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 12th Feb 2024, 17:39 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 17:42 GMT
Pre-carved sculptures and a live demonstration by Glacial Art Ice Sculptors warmed the crowds in Kirkham last Saturday (10 Feb 2024).

Luis, Ollie and Tehya-Mae with the biscuit ice sculpture at Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardLuis, Ollie and Tehya-Mae with the biscuit ice sculpture at Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Luis, Ollie and Tehya-Mae with the biscuit ice sculpture at Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Visitors even had the chance to try a bit of ice-carving and test their skills, at People’s Park, for the second annual event.

Biscuits frozen in an ice sculpture at the Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardBiscuits frozen in an ice sculpture at the Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Biscuits frozen in an ice sculpture at the Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The ice carvings all had a link to Kirkham and the surrounding area, including the ice carving demo by Mat of a Roman eagle.

An ice sculpture at the Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardAn ice sculpture at the Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
An ice sculpture at the Fylde Ice Festival in Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Glacial Art, based in Liverpool, create ice sculptures for weddings, parties, conferences and festivals, including live ice sculpting at worldwide events, and have also worked on photographic shoots, TV shows and TV commercials.

The company’s ice sculptures and ice effects have appeared on HBO’s TV blockbuster Game of Thrones.

