Producers from the show are on the lookout for incredible solo artists, duos, trios and vocal groups – and open mic auditions are to be held in Preston next week.

The sessions will take place at Bar 143, on Friargate, on Wednesday July 27 from 7pm until late.

The show, screened on Saturday nights at the end of each year, features singing stars Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am as coaches looking to find the UK's next great voice.

Open mic auditions are being held for The Voice

The coaches start with their backs to the singers but turn their chairs if they like what they hear.

At next week’s auditions, all backing tracks or instruments must be provided by the singers and those under 18 have to be accompanied by an adult.