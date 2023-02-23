It’s entitled Celebrating a Rich Legacy: Colonial Architecture in India – the Buildings, Their History and Their Future and will be at Lowther Pavilion, Lytham on Wednesday , March 1, starting at 2pm.Anthony is a freelance historic buildings’ consultant, educated as an Architectural Historian at Manchester University and trained in building conservation at the Institute of Advanced Architectural Studies, York. He is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries and Deputy Chairman of the Ancient Monuments Society,The lecture’s narrative revolves around his experience of having masterminded a British Government backed project to restore the George Gilbert Scott designed university buildings in Mumbai and its design, construction, history and restoration provide useful start points from which to consider the broader historical, cultural and architectural context.