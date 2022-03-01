Art competition winner unveils unique multicoloured bench in Blackpool town centre

The uniquely designed bench by local artist, Tina Dempsey, was installed on Edward Street today, making it the second multicolored piece of furniture put in place as part of a Blackpool Council-funded programme for public artworks.

The ‘Fancie Bench’ on King’s Square was unveiled outside St John’s Church of England Primary School was unveiled in February 2020.

Tina secured the commission through an open competition for artists to submit their ideas as part of the Council's plans to make major improvements to the town centre, which is supported by a grant from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership under its Growth Deal.

Artist Tina Dempsey with the new bench in Blackpool town centre

The project was created with the help of the Blackpool Illuminations team, who cast the bench's fibreglass shell at the Lightworks depot. Tina and artists from the Illuminations team then hand painted the designs using an overhead projector.

Tina said: “Hopefully this bench will add another unique feature to the town centre that will brighten up people’s day. Both my benches are joyous and fun. We all need a little boost sometimes and hopefully the bench will have a positive effect on people’s mood and make them smile.

“My work is for everyone to be able to access and enjoy. I hope that it becomes part of the community and that it encourages a sense of shared ownership.”

Coun Kathryn Benson, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, aspiration and community assets, said: “It is fantastic to see a new piece of work from this talented local artist and I am sure that it will give everyone a little bit of joy when they walk down the street. The bench also showcases the great skills that we have in the talented team at the Illuminations depot.

“This project is all part of the council’s plan to revive the town centre and deliver a better Blackpool for everyone.

“People will have seen a big transformation in Edward Street from the new paving and benches to upgraded shop fronts and the general improvements have attracted some great new businesses to this street such as the Upside Down Café and Common Bar and Kitchen.”