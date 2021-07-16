Art celebration of Blackpool FC great Morty presented to Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was presented with artwork celebrating specially commissioned by lifelong Seasiders fan Chris Hull to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Bloomfield Road legend Stan Mortensen earlier this year.

Chris, who grew up in Poulton, worked for the Football League when it was based at St Annes and now runs his own public relations business in the Cotswolds, took the opportunity to make the presentation while on a recent visit to Downing Street.

He issued the PM with an invitation to join him at a match at Bloomfield Road and said he hoped his party will be the first to return conference trade and awareness to Blackpool "our iconic town".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Hull presents the Morty celebration artwork to Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside No 10 Downing Street.

He has already handed copies of the Morty art to several leading football figures and said he was delighted to have the opportunity to promote Blackpool to the Prime Minister.

"I have been very fortunate throughout my working life to travel the country and the world through my role in sport and the media," said Chris.

"Everywhere I go I always tell everyone about our great town of Blackpool.

"In the last month alone, I have been with Sir Geoff Hurst, Bryan Robson, Tony Adams and actor Ray Winstone among many others.

"I always leave them with a small gift to remind them of Blackpool and its brilliant people and community.

"On my visit to Downing Street, I managed a very small effort on behalf of the levelling up the country movement when I had a short moment with the Prime Minister.

"I understand the art is now in the PM’s office and I hope he comes to see the progress and further potential in Blackpool and further hope his party sets the tone by being the first to return its main conference trade and awareness to our iconic town,

"I am completely apolitical and my beliefs are always in positivity, good causes, good people, progress and making life better for everyone.

"I love my town and would do anything Blackpool ever asked of me.

"Built on the town’s crown jewels and heritage - complemented by modern business, innovation, thinking and architecture - I think Blackpool can be truly great again."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.