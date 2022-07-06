Live Like Ralph was set up in memory of 26-year-old graphic artist and keen skater Ralph Roberts, who died suddenly at his parents’ Lytham home in January 2021 from sarcoidosis, a rare throat condition which resulted in breathing complications.

The charity aims to support the skateboarding and creative communities with projects such as building new and improving existing skate parks as a lasting legacy to Ralph, who learned his skating skills at Park View 4U, Lytham.

Ralph was a talented artist, studied at St Bede’s RC High School, Cardinal Newman and achieved a first at St Martin’s University in London. He went on to work for Vans shoes as a graphic designer.

The art sale in memory of Ralph was at the Heir Studio in Lytham

The exhibition and sale at the Heir Studio in Park Street, Lytham on Sunday, July 3 featured prints by Ralph and young talented artists from the North West. In addition, old vinyl recordsincluding The Beatles, Bowie and Dylan were sold.

Ralph’s dad Neil Baynton-Roberts, who set up the charity with his wife Diane, said: “Overall we made more than £2,300, all of which will go to provide skateboards, skate shoes and lessons to children in less privileged areas.

“Live Like Ralph has also committed to a £3,000 contribution to install floodlights at the new Stanley Park skatepark in Blackpool to allow local skaters to enjoy the the park until later hours.”

Ralph Roberts

“We will also support young artists going forward and are looking for more young artists to get involved in future events.”