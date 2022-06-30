Art and vinyl sale being held in Lytham in aid of charity set up in memory of Ralph Roberts

Live Like Ralph was set up in memory of 26-year-old graphic artist and keen skater Ralph Roberts, who died suddenly at his parents’ Lytham home in January 2021..

It was only after his shock death that it was discovered he had sarcoidosis, a rare throat condition which resulted in breathing complications.

Ralph Roberts died in January 2021, aged 26

The charity aims to support the skateboarding and creative communities with project such as building new and improving existing skate parks as a lasting legacy to Ralph, who learned his skating skills at Park View 4U, Lytham.

The exhibition and sale is at the Heir Studio on Park Street and on display and available to buy will be pieces by Ralph, his creative friends and other young Fylde artists.

Ralph’s dad Neil is also selling vinyl records from my massive album collection across the 60s, 70s and 80s.