Blackpool came together to honour and unite Britain’s Armed Forces past, present and future in an emotional service at the resort’s war memorial.

Veterans’ associations, cadets, serving military as well as their friends, families and associates attended the service on Sunday (June 25).

Members of the public were invited to attend the event within the grounds of Blackpool’s Grade II listed war memorial near North Pier where wreaths were laid.

There was also a poignant military parade which saw members of the Armed Forces, veterans and cadets marching together.

The event marked the end of Armed Forces Week, which took place from June 19 to June 25, and gave Blackpool the opportunity to say thank you to our heroes.

These were the scenes:

1 . Armed Forces Week: Parade and Service Armed Forces service and parade at Blackpool War Memorial and Cenotaph on Sunday, June 25. Photo: Sean Gleaves Photo Sales

