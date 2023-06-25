News you can trust since 1873
Armed Forces Week: These were the scenes as Blackpool paid tribute to military personnel with emotional service and parade

Blackpool came together to honour and unite Britain’s Armed Forces past, present and future in an emotional service at the resort’s war memorial.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

Veterans’ associations, cadets, serving military as well as their friends, families and associates attended the service on Sunday (June 25).

Members of the public were invited to attend the event within the grounds of Blackpool’s Grade II listed war memorial near North Pier where wreaths were laid.

There was also a poignant military parade which saw members of the Armed Forces, veterans and cadets marching together.

The event marked the end of Armed Forces Week, which took place from June 19 to June 25, and gave Blackpool the opportunity to say thank you to our heroes.

These were the scenes:

Armed Forces service and parade at Blackpool War Memorial and Cenotaph on Sunday, June 25.

1. Armed Forces Week: Parade and Service

Armed Forces service and parade at Blackpool War Memorial and Cenotaph on Sunday, June 25. Photo: Sean Gleaves

