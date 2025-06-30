Armed Forces Day is an annual event celebrated in late June to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

Veterans' Day was first observed in 2006. The name was then changed to Armed Forces Day in 2009.

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph.

Take a look at some of the pics.

