Armed Forces Week: 8 pics as thousands attend Blackpool Cenotaph to lend their support

By Emma Downey
Published 30th Jun 2025, 17:19 BST
Events to mark Armed Forces Week have taken place across Lancashire.

Armed Forces Day is an annual event celebrated in late June to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

Veterans' Day was first observed in 2006. The name was then changed to Armed Forces Day in 2009.

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph.

Take a look at some of the pics.

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph.

1. Armed Forces Week at Blackpool Cenotaph

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph.

2. Armed Forces Week at Blackpool Cenotaph

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph.

3. Armed Forces Week at Blackpool Cenotaph

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph.

4. Armed Forces Week at Blackpool Cenotaph

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph.

5. Armed Forces Week at Blackpool Cenotaph

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph.

6. Michelle Adamson

To mark the end of Armed Forces Week 2025. Blackpool Armed Forces Sunday Morning Service and parade at Blackpool Cenotaph. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Armed ForcesLancashireBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice