Veterans’ associations, cadets, serving military as well as their friends, families and associates attended the service at 11am.

Members of the public were invited to attend the event within the grounds of Blackpool’s Grade II listed war memorial near North Pier where wreaths were laid.

There was also a poignant military parade which saw members of the Armed Forces, veterans and cadets marching together.

The event marked the end of Armed Forces Week, which took place from June 20 to June 26, and gave Blackpool the opportunity to say thank you to our heroes.

Take a look at our pictures from the event below.

